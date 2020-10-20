Kenya: Francis Kimanzi Axed As Harambee Stars Coach - What They Said

Francis Kimanzi on Tuesday left his role as Harambee Stars coach with immediate effect.

Nation Sport sampled reactions after the the 45-year old coach and his entire technical bench, consisting assistant coach Zedekiah Otieno and goalkeeping coach Lawrence Webo had left via mutual consent.

And Football Kenya Federation did not waste time, announcing that they would name Kimanzi's replacement on Wednesday.

@Football_Kenya will unveil Francis Kimanzi's replacement tomorrow.. pic.twitter.com/LrBQwSivuC

- Katami Michelle (@MichKatami) October 20, 2020

His exit baffled many, but not Cleophas Shimanyula.

The Kakamega Homeboyz owner believes the experienced trainer has been booted out of the team because of his strong principles, a personality current FKF president Nick Mwendwa is not comfortable with.

Firing @Kimanzi_ a day after his birthday is very cruel... FKF out

- Aleckie Ronald (@SirAlexas) October 20, 2020

"Kimanzi has lost in one of the nine matches in charges. So the decision has nothing to do with results. He is someone who stands for someone and came in when the team was sinking and turned the results around. I knew Mwendwa would kick him out. They believe Kimanzi was leaking their secrets. They (federation) had thought of replacing him with (Adel) Amrouche but the plan did not work out," said Shimanyula, a known Mwendwa critic told Nation Sport.

Meanwhile, Patrick Korir, a seasoned football journalist and football administrator believes Kimanzi will be missed.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Kenya Soccer By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"We did not see it coming and I am not sure about the reasons behind it. It was his third stint (as Harambee Stars coach) and has done well on all occasions but left unceremoniously. He is a tactical coach and will be remembered for giving chances to many new players such as Cliff Nyakeya. We should expect to see a new coach in very soon."

Kimanzi and his bench no longer at Harambee Stars. What's the story behind the story?

- Jeff Kinyanjui (@Nyash88) October 20, 2020

Former coach Bob Oyugi sided with Korir, but former Harambee Stars defender James Situma believes the turnover of coaches in the national team in turn affects the team's returns on the pitch.

"What happened between Kim(anzi) and the federation we do not know but it is normal. The team needs consistency to deliver results. A change of coach means we will always be in rebuilding mode because each coach comes with his style and tactics and will need an adaptation period. We are in the middle of a serious tournament and Kimanzi had started well. The new coach has his work cut out."

Oyugi added: "It is surprising mainly because of the timing. Kimanzi has done a very impressive job and there was no reason to sack him at this point unless it was a disciplinary case. He is not the type to walk out of such an opportunity. I hope the federation gets in a new man in as soon as is possible to ensure the team prepares adequately for the matches against Comoros."