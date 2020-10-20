Kenya Records 438 New Covid-19 Recoveries

Kenya's tally of the coronavirus disease increased to 45,647 after 571 new infections and three related deaths were reported in the last 24 hours, according to the Ministry of Health.

The country's total recoveries from the viral disease are 32,522 as 438 Covid-19 patients were cured in the last 24 hours across the country.

The Health Ministry on Tuesday said of the newly recovered patients, 373 were in the home-based care programme and 65 at hospitals across the country.

From the new cases, 558 are Kenyans while 13 are foreigners. In terms of gender, the Health ministry said 361 are male while 210 are female.

More follows.