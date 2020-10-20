Kenya: Hundreds Line Up to Join Mashujaa Day Celebrations Amid Tight Security

Hundreds of Kisii residents lined up at the main entrances to Gusii Stadium early Tuesday morning for a chance to attend this year's Mashujaa Day celebrations amid tight security and Covid-19 screening.

President Uhuru Kenyatta graced the important annual celebration that follows months of preparations by Kisii County, whose governor is Mr James Ongwae.

By 5am, long queues of residents eager to be part of the celebration of Kenya's heroes had already formed, stretching several kilometres.

The people had to endure tight security and Covid-19 checks before being cleared to take their seats. By around 7.20am, only a few people had been cleared to take their seats at the stadium.

Hundreds were turned away after it was established that they had not been invited to the event.

Wearing masks was mandatory and seats were spread out in the 13 spectator stands and the main pavilion in line with the social distancing rule.

On Monday night, officers of the General Service Unit (GSU) carried out intensive patrols to ensure no security risks.

Streets were deserted as vehicles were barred from accessing the central business district.

The entertainment programme started at 7am as more guests arrived, some dressed in the colours of the national flag. Others waved miniature flags at the newly refurbished facility that is hosting the 11th Mashujaa celebrations.

The guests had the opportunity to witness military rehearsal parades and traditional dances by groups including the Kwasa Kwasa band.

For the first time, locals had the opportunity to watch the military match that involved naval vessels as marine maneuvers from the Kenya Navy electrified the crowd.

The national celebrations have taken place in counties including Nakuru, Machakos, Nyeri, Meru, Kakamega, Narok and Mombasa.

Despite the heavy Covid-19 cloud hanging over counties, Kisii town has come alive over the past few days amid preparations for the celebrations.

The county is hosting this year's event following adoption of a rotational approach as part of the government's plan to 'devolve' national holiday celebrations to locations other than Nairobi, the capital city.

Due to Covid-19 restrictions, only 4,000 people will be allowed into Gusii stadium.

However, about 8,000 people will be able to follow proceedings from television screens mounted along streets and at the Kisii Golf Course.

Additional reporting by Benson Ayienda