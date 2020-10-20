Gambia U-20 Commences Training for Wafu Tournament

The Gambia U-20 team has started intensive training for the 2020 WAFU football tournament at the National Technical Training Centre in Yundum.

Coach Matarr Mboge and his charges will use the next one month to prepare themselves ready for the regional football championship set to begin on 20 November 2020 in Dakar, Senegal.

The tournament will serve as qualifiers for the 2021 Africa U-20 Youth Championship.

The Gambia won the WAFU U-20 football tournament title in 2018 after defeating host Liberia 2-1 in the final played in Monrovia.

Meanwhile, the Young Scorpions qualified for the Africa U-20 Youth Championship twice in their history in 2007 and 2011.

