Gambia: Agric Minister Pays Tribute to Women in Jarra

20 October 2020
The Point (Banjul)

The minister for Agriculture has paid tribute to women in Jalambere and Pakalinding in Jarra for their dedication and commitment to rice production in the region.

She said if every Gambian woman emulates these women in Jarra, the country would soon attain food-self and nutrition sufficiency.

Amie Fabureh made this observation on Saturday while on a nationwide tour. In day one of the tour, the minister visited two rice fields in Jarra (Jalanbere and Pakalinding). The minister said almost every household in The Gambia eats rice on a daily basis, thus she observed that there is a need for intensive rice production in the country. She pointed out that His Excellency President Adama Barrow and his government have agriculture as a priority and an important sector.

"In the past, you have seen that the Ministry of Agriculture provided farm machinery, equipment and inputs and in the near future you will see more of these," the minister told the women in Jarra. "Government is heavily subsidising fertiliser in this country. President Barrow wants this sector to develop and we will do everything possible to achieve that." Hon. Fabureh stated, adding that the Ministry of Agriculture is looking at ways to ensure that farming in The Gambia is diversified and commercialised and up scaled.

Sira Trawalley, a woman leader in Jalanbereh, said her group is very grateful to the Ministry of Agriculture for the support. She said they are happy that the minister has taken time to visit them on their farm.

The director of the National Agricultural Research Institute (NARI), Dr. Demba Jallow said for agriculture to thrive in the country the women folks need to be empowered. He advised women to ensure that they (women) select and keep seeds from their produce for the next farming season. "The covid-19 has affected everybody around the world, thus it is important to keep seeds of your own for next cropping season," the NARI boss told the women in Jarra Pakalinding.

The governor of Lower River Region, Rohey John-Manjang, called on the women to make best use of the opportunities availed by the government. She pointed out that fertilisers and seeds were given to most farmers in The Gambia for free, which the governor said is a rare opportunity.

The programme manager of the National Women Finance Association, (NAWFA), Fatou Samba, urged the women to continue working hard in their quest to provide food for their families. She said there are so many opportunities available to farmers in The Gambia and urged the women to endeavour to register with NAWFA and other Farmer Associations.

The minister also visited two groundnut farms in Tankular and Jifine in Kiang West and East. Also a women's garden in Tankular also was visited by Mrs. Fabureh where she donated assorted vegetable seeds.

By Momodou Kanteh,

Information Officer

China becomes popular destination for tertiary education Says Chinese Ambassador

EU disburses €25m to mitigate effects of coronavirus crisis in Gambia

Read the original article on The Point.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Point. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: The Point

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Attack on Tanzanian Town by Mozambique-Based Militant Group
Chinese, French Companies Seek to Invest in Ethiopia
U.S. To Take Sudan Off Blacklist in Exchange for U.S.$335 Million
Nigeria Army Threatens Action as #EndSARS Protests Intensify

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.