Gambia: Matarr Mboge Call On Gambians to Rally Behind U-20 Ahead of Wafu Championship

The Gambia U-20 team started preparation ahead of the West African Football Union championship which is scheduled to kick off in the Senegalese capital in November, with head coach of the Gambia U-20 team Matarr Mboge unveiling a 32-man team last week to start a training camp at the national technical training center in Yundum.

He urged all Gambian to support the team ahead of the championship.

"We are calling on everyone in the country to support the team ahead the tournament as we are all aware of the current pandemic that have affected football in most part of the world which the Gambia is no exception. It has been quite a while without competitive football in the country which will make our preparation difficult but we have a-two week intensive training programme and with the support of everyone it will help us in our preparation," he stated.

The championship is now moved from 6-15 November to 20-29 November 2020. The reason for this development is the engagement of senior national teams in the qualifiers of AFCON which will be held in the first week of the WAFU tournament with the host country (Senegal) using the same stadium for their qualifiers.

"We will now have more time to prepare better as the first day in training was very successful. All the players showed why they have been selected. I'm grateful to all coaches this players have worked with because we have exceptional talent in the country. I'm urging everyone to support the team," he further said.

The last time The Gambia U-20 took part in the championship in 2018 edition, they won bronze medal and will be hoping to move a step ahead in this edition in Dakar, Senegal.

Gunjur Utd to begin training for WRC pre-season tourney today

Ebrima Darboe's brace guided Roma U-19 to comfortable win