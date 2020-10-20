Nigeria: Breaking - #endsars: U.S. Embassy in Lagos Closed

U.S. Embassy Nigeria
The U.S. Embassy in Nigeria issued an alert for American citizens on October 20 and announced closure of the Consulate in Lagos "for the rest of today and tomorrow."
20 October 2020
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Adejumo Kabir

The U.S. government says it is taking precaution amidst violence in the city.

The United States Government has shut its embassy in Lagos for two days over rising violence rocking the city.

The U.S. embassy disclosed this via its official Twitter handle @USinNigeria on Tuesday evening.

"Multiple demonstrations are ongoing across Nigeria - to include areas within the consular districts of Abuja and Lagos.

"Although most demonstrations are peaceful, some have become violent and have shut down major thoroughfares and bridges.

"Some police stations have been targeted. Lagos State closed all schools indefinitely as of October 19 due to protests and implemented a 24-hour curfew starting at 4:00 p.m. on October 20.

"Consulate General Lagos is closed for the rest of today and tomorrow.

"We continue to urge all U.S. citizens to avoid areas around protests and demonstrations and to check local media for updates and traffic advisories. Continue to be vigilant and avoid areas affected by the protests," its tweets read.

Lagos witnessed multiple sites of violence Tuesday as the #EndSARS protests continued in the city, with demonstrators coming under attacks either by the police or thugs, according to witnesses. Hoodlums also targeted police stations.

Read the original article on Premium Times.

More on This
Police in Nigeria Fire on #endSARS Protests As Campaign Grows
How Can Nigeria Fix the Legacy of Colonial Violence? #EndSARS
Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Premium Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Attack on Tanzanian Town by Mozambique-Based Militant Group
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
U.S. To Take Sudan Off Blacklist in Exchange for U.S.$335 Million
How Can Nigeria Fix the Legacy of Colonial Violence? #EndSARS
Nigeria Army Threatens Action as #EndSARS Protests Intensify

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.