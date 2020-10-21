Nigeria: #endsars - Clinton to Buhari: Stop Killing Protesters

VIDEO: #endSARS protest in Lagos
21 October 2020
Premium Times (Abuja)

The protesters have for about two weeks been demanding an end to police brutality.

A former American Secretary of States, Hilary Clinton, has called on President Muhammadu Buhari and the Nigerian Army to stop killing #EndSARS protesters.

Mrs Clinton said this Tuesday night in a reaction to the shooting and killing of protesters by security forces in Lagos on Tuesday.

"I'm calling on @mbuhari and the @hqnigerianarmy to stop killing young #EndSARS protesters. #StopNigeriaGovernment," the former presidential candidate wrote on Twitter.

PREMIUM TIMES reported how a yet to be confirmed number of protesters were shot by security operatives in the Lekki area of Lagos.

I'm calling on @mbuhari and the @hqnigerianarmy to stop killing young #EndSARS protesters. #StopNigeriaGovernment

-- Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) October 20, 2020

Witnesses told this newspaper that the attack on unarmed protesters, hours after the Lagos State Government imposed a curfew in Lagos, left at least seven people dead. The figures could rise with many other protesters injured from the shootings.

As of press time, scores of injured protesters were receiving treatment at different hospitals in the city, PREMIUM TIMES confirmed.

This newspaper reported how emergency personnel and ambulances were initially denied access by Nigerian Army at the Lekki toll plaza Lagos.

Multiple videos captured by citizens show the moment soldiers opened fire on the protesters, and the clips show terrified citizens crouching and screaming as gunshots rented the air.

The protesters have for about two weeks been demanding an end to police brutality and calling for urgent police reforms.

Read the original article on Premium Times.

More on This
Police in Nigeria Fire on #endSARS Protests As Campaign Grows
How Can Nigeria Fix the Legacy of Colonial Violence? #EndSARS
Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Premium Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
Attack on Tanzanian Town by Mozambique-Based Militant Group
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
U.S. To Take Sudan Off Blacklist in Exchange for U.S.$335 Million
Nigeria Army Threatens Action as #EndSARS Protests Intensify
Chinese, French Companies Seek to Invest in Ethiopia

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.