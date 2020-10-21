Nigeria: #EndSARS - Arik Air Cancels October 21 Flights

The management of Arik Air has announced the cancellation of all its flight operations for Wednesday, Oct. 21 due to the 24-hour curfew imposed on the residents of Lagos State by the state government with effect from 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct.20, 2020.

Mr Adebanji Ola, the Communications Manager of Arik Air, said in a statement in Lagos on Tuesday all booked passengers on the cancelled flights are advised to reschedule their flights for later dates at no extra cost.

Recall that Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State had on Oct. 20 announced a 24-hour curfew effective from 4:00p.m. on Tuesday.

This was due to reports that some hoodlums had allegedly hijacked the peaceful protests being spareheaded by #EndSARs protesters against the violations of human rights of innocent Nigerians in parts of the state.

It was also reported that some of the hoodlums had burnt a police station and other public buildings in parts of the state.