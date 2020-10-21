Nigeria: #EndSARS - Arik Air Cancels October 21 Flights

Premium Times
Arik Airline.
20 October 2020
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Urowayino Jeremiah

The management of Arik Air has announced the cancellation of all its flight operations for Wednesday, Oct. 21 due to the 24-hour curfew imposed on the residents of Lagos State by the state government with effect from 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct.20, 2020.

Mr Adebanji Ola, the Communications Manager of Arik Air, said in a statement in Lagos on Tuesday all booked passengers on the cancelled flights are advised to reschedule their flights for later dates at no extra cost.

Recall that Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State had on Oct. 20 announced a 24-hour curfew effective from 4:00p.m. on Tuesday.

This was due to reports that some hoodlums had allegedly hijacked the peaceful protests being spareheaded by #EndSARs protesters against the violations of human rights of innocent Nigerians in parts of the state.

It was also reported that some of the hoodlums had burnt a police station and other public buildings in parts of the state.

Copyright © 2020 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com).

