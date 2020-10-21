Nigeria: Sanwo-Olu Blames Shooting of Lekki Protesters On 'Forces Beyond His Control'

The governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has blamed the shooting of peaceful protesters at the Lekki toll gate Tuesday evening by security agents believed to be soldiers on "forces beyond his control."

The governor, who said Tuesday evening was the toughest night of "our lives," said the shooting leaves dark notes in the history of the state.

Mr Sanwo-Olu, who posted the statement on Twitter early Wednesday morning, shared pictures of himself visiting those injured in the shooting.

According to Mr Sanwo-Olu, 10 victims are currently being treated at the state-owned General Hospital, 11 at Reddington Hospital, and four at Vedic Lifecare Hospital. He also said two victims of the shooting were receiving intensive medical care while three victims had been released.

The governor did not give the figure of the fatalities from the shooting, but witnesses said there were about a dozen dead.

Mr Sanwo-Olu promised to make a state broadcast later this morning.

Below is the governor's statement.

This is the toughest night of our lives as forces beyond our direct control have moved to make dark notes in our history, but we will face it and come out stronger.

I've just concluded visits to hospitals with victims of this unfortunate shooting incident at Lekki. It has taken me this long to make a statement because I have to prioritize the welfare of the victims of this very sad incident.

There are currently 10 patients at the Gen Hospital, 11 at Reddington and 4 at Vedic; with mild to moderate levels of injuries while 2 are receiving intensive medical care. 3 patients have been discharged & we will continue to monitor and ensure all patients get the best care.

As the Governor of our state, I recognize the buck stops at my table and I will work with the FG to get to the root of this unfortunate incident and stabilise all security operations to protect the lives of our residents.

I will give a state broadcast in the morning.