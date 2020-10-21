Kenya: Harambee Stars Head Coach Francis Kimanzi Sacked

20 October 2020
Nairobi News (Nairobi)
By Hilary Kimuyu

Harambee Stars coach Francis Kimanzi has been kicked out only a year after he replaced Frenchman Sebastien Migne.

In a statement, FootballKenya Federation (FKF) said that the former Mathare coach had left the national team by mutual consent with part of his backroom staff.

"The federation is immensely grateful to Coach Kimanzi and his departing members of staff that include Assistant Coach Zedekiah Otieno and Goalkeeper Trainer Lawrence Webo for their exemplary work, dedication and unrivalled professionalism, which has strengthened Kenya's chances of qualifying for the AFCON 2022 final tournament," the statement read in part.

The statement was signed by FKF CEO Barry Otieno.

Otieno added that there will be no further comment from FKF on the matter until the appointment of a new coach is made in the coming weeks.

Kimanzi has experience with the national team having coached Stars in two different spells between November 2008 and January 2009 and later from November 2011 to June 2012.

His assistant Zico has also previously handled the senior team between December 2010 and December 2011, and it remains unclear if he will step down from his role as KCB FC head coach.

His resignation comes just days after Nicholas Mwendwa won his second four-year term as FKF president.

Kimanzi's last match with the national team was a week ago where they beat Zambia 2-1 in an international friendly at the Nyayo International Stadium.

This came as the football action resumed in the country for the time since Covid-19 restrictions were imposed in March when the first case of the virus was reported.

