Kenya: Ingwe's New Burundian Signing Promises Success

20 October 2020
Nairobi News (Nairobi)
By Cecil Odongo

Burundi international Bienvenure Shaka, who joined AFC Leopards on Tuesday, has promised to lead the club to greater heights.

AFC Leopards last won the league 22 years ago and have failed to March their arch rivals Gor Mahia who have dominated the Kenyan Premier League and Mashemeji Derbies pitting the two sworn enemies.

Shaka was signed just a day after the 13-time Kenyan Premier League champions nabbed the services of youthful Kariobangi Sharks goalkeeper John Oyiemba.

The 20-year-old forward joined Ingwe from Tunisian top division side Etoile Sportif du Sahel.

"I'm excited to join AFC Leopards, a big club in Kenya. My teammates and I will work hard and in unity to ensure that we achieve success for the club."

"To the fans, I ask for your support as you are part of the team's success."

The Burundi international moves to Ingwe after spending two years in the competitive Tunisian league. He previously turned out for Aigle Noir in the Burundi Premier League.

The versatile attacker has also played for the Burundi Under-20 and Under-23 sides and is currently a member of the national team, Intamba (The Swallows).

Shaka has already linked up with the rest of the squad on a pre-season tour and camp in Rift Valley with his first game in AFC slated for Tuesday against Shabana at Gusii Stadium as part of Mashujaa celebrations. The Big Cats have maintained most players in the last season squad.

However, they have also acquired the services of Fabrice Mugheni of the Democratic Republic of Congo and Harrison Mwendwa also from Kariobangi Sharks.

