Nigeria: #EndSARS - Protest Turns Violent As Thugs, Protesters Clash in Kano

Two girls lost their lives at Ahmadiyya Line in Sabongari area of Kano metropolis as hoodlums hijacked the #EndSARS protests in the city.

The girls, who were just passersby, were attacked by the hoodlums, with machetes and daggers, inflicting deep cuts on them.

The hoodlums also invaded St Thomas' Catholic Church, on Airport Road, ransacked and broke the glass windows, and set ablaze a Toyota Camry and a motorbike parked within the church premises, just as another Toyota SUV was set ablaze at the nearby St Louis' premises.

The hoodlums, according to an eyewitness account, also ransacked and looted mini shops, within the church premises, as well as setting ablaze a water tanker.

The vicinity was gripped with palpable fear as people ran in opposite directions in search of safety.

Many people in the vicinity suffered varying degrees of injuries, as the hoodlums attacked anyone who dared cross their path, just as they invaded an outlet of Chicken Republic, a fast-food restaurant, even eating all the food in the restaurant.

There was a breakdown of law and order, as pockets of crisis spread across the metropolis, particularly at the Sabon Gari area, predominantly occupied by the non-indigenous community.

According to an eyewitness, the hoodlums were said to have broken into the midst of #EndSARS protesters, precisely at the junction between Sarkin Yaki and Igbo road, resulting in a violent clash, during which nearby shops and business premises were burgled and ransacked.

It was also learnt that tricycles within the vicinity at the time of violent clash were set ablaze, and even motor bikes. Even private clinics were also not spared, as some of them were also set ablaze by the hoodlums.

While the chaos lasted, many parents rushed to nearby private schools to convey their children home, over fears that the crisis may escalate to an unmanageable level.

However, as at the time of filing this report, some measure of sanity has been restored to the city, as people were seen going about their daily chores.

When contacted, the spokesperson of the Kano State police command, Abdullahi Kiyawa, said the state police commissioner, Habu Sani, has ordered a discrete investigation into the circumstances that culminated in the fracas, and will address a press conference to reveal its findings.

Earlier on in the day, a group of Northern youth, Alliance of Progressive Arewa Youth, condemned the attack on peaceful protesters in Kano and called on the state government to provide security to them.

The leader of the group, Abubakar Bakori, made the call while addressing journalists on the ongoing #EndSARS nationwide protests and current security challenges bedevilling the region.

Mr Bakori described the attack as acts of barbarism and criminality to suppress people's demand of securing the lives and properties of vulnerable people affected by armed banditry.

Mr Bakori accused Northern governors from 1999 to date of prioritising their political interest to the detriment of the region's security and development.

According to him, most of the governors attached priority to building their political empire to pursue their political interest instead of developing their states.

He lamented that this negligence has created divisions, tensions and suspicion among ethnic groups in the region.

Mr Bakori alleged that the governors' quest for power has destroyed the long-lasting truth and tolerance laid down by the former premier of Northern Nigeria, Ahmadu Bello, and other elders.

"With a few exceptions, most of the governors who held forte as governors across the states in the North since 1999 to date, contributed immensely to the sorry state of affairs of these states. Most of them engage in building political empires to feather their nest instead of developing their states.

"By so doing, they created divisions, tensions and suspicion that snowballed into two decades of intermittent communal clashes that have ethnic and religious undertones in states such as Kaduna, Benue, Nasarawa, Taraba, Kogi, Taraba and Niger.

"In particular, the Boko Haram insurgency which has been ravaging states in the Northeast since 2009 was sparked by political intrigue and contest for political power," he said.