Nigeria: #EndSARS - Lagos Hospital Attacked for Alleged Refusal to Treat Wounded Protester

A section of the Lagoon Hospital located at Liverpool Road, Apapa, in Lagos was razed on Tuesday for allegedly refusing to treat a wounded protester.

Reports about the incident suggest that the unidentified man sustained bullets wound and was rushed to the Lagoon Hospital for treatment but was rejected and thereafter died.

In a video shared on social media, the body of the young man was seen at the front of the hospital, while the angry crowd gathered at the hospital, burnt tyres and a part of the hospital.

The management of the hospital in a statement, however, said the reports were untrue and the man was brought in dead.

The management also denied the hospital being burnt, saying only the Emergency Room (ER) entrance was attacked and tyres burnt at the car park.

"Hello all, we attend to all emergency cases. He was brought in dead and the okada man tried to abandon him. The okada man drove away and dumped the dead body outside the hospital.

"We did not know he was left on the road. We are committed to assisting all those injured. Thank you to everyone supporting healthcare workers.

"The ER entrance was damaged and they burnt tyres at the car park. Thankfully no staff was injured and though badly shaken, all are home now. The hospital was not burnt," the statement reads.

Several violent attacks have occurred in Lagos on Tuesday as the #EndSARS protests spread across the state.

The Lagos State governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu imposed a 24-hour curfew following unrest in different parts of the metropolis.