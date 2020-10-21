South Africa: I Love Joburg but I Don't Know If I Can Afford to Live Here Any Longer

opinion

When Mayor Geoff Makhubo threatened to cut off my mother's electricity and water, I started studying tariff increases.

In June, Mayor Geoff Makhubo and his lieutenants sent my 89-year-old mom a termination of municipal service notice. I nearly died.

If Covid-19 has been about a single thing for us, it has been keeping Ayesha Haffajee safe. A healthy old lady, she would have only a mini-birthday lunch a month later to celebrate a milestone. We had had a proper nine-decade party planned, but we took no chances and with her helpers devised systems to keep her infection-free. When you are that old, the virus is often a death sentence and I read anxiously of how it was taking out a generation of elders around the world.

The thought of having her sit without electricity and water in addition to the strictures the virus had imposed on her life was too much. So, I paid up the hefty account laid out in the threatening termination letter (badly photocopied and which spelt our surname incorrectly). My mom's cute, but tiny, home in Mayfair is the only one she has ever owned and it is precious to her.

Then, I got...