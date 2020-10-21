South Africa: The Death Spiral of SABC TV Licences

opinion

The SABC has had its fair share of 'reasons not to pay', including direct and blatant political interference, content manipulation to favour ruling party antics and sheer lack of operational leadership.

TV licences, as with so many levies and licences in South Africa, are on a continuous downward spiral due largely to one or more of the following three reasons:

Irrationality or lack of trust in the purpose of the levy;

Poor leadership decisions; and

Poor administration/enforcement controls.

When it comes to SABC's TV licence issue, all three factors have come into play in recent times. Throw in the fourth factor of an ailing economy and unaffordability and the plight is exacerbated.

First and foremost, at the heart of all levy or licence fee decline is growing dissension related to the rationality, trust and use of the "tax" in the first place. When the public has a high degree of trust in the rationality and efficient use of the levy or fee, it makes compliance a whole lot easier and somewhat rewarding to pay. Give the people a reason to mistrust and do so repeatedly and they will find ways to avoid paying.

The SABC has had its fair share...