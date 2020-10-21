Kenya: Motego, Kamworor Among Sports Stars Feted On Mashujaa Day

20 October 2020
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Victor Otieno

Thirty former and current sportsmen and women were recognised in Tuesday's Mashujaa Day celebrations held at the Gusii Stadium, Kisii County.

As expected, former footballer Henry Motego, who hails from Kisii is among the athletes who were honoured for their contribution in making Kenya famous while in the national team colours.

Motego, 56, who is currently a manager at the sports department in Kisii County government, played for Harambee Stars between 1986 and 2005.

He also featured in the 1988 and 1990 Africa Cup of Nations held in Morocco and Algeria respectively.

Top players

Elijah Onsika, Hezekiah Nyamao and Evans Bosire are the other veteran athletes from Kisii who were honoured. Onsika was part of the Harambee Stars squad that competed in the Africa Cup of Nations held in Senegal. He coached the Under-19 national youth team, and presently is the director of a Kisii based sports academy.

Bosire is currently the Athletics Kenya Public Relation officer. He is also the principal of Keroka Technical Institute, which under his leadership, has produced many top players. Nyamao is remembered for winning silver and gold medals in 4x400m relay in the 1968 and 1971 Olympic Games held in Mexico and Germany respectively.

Francis Musyoki from Makueni is the other relay athlete who was honoured in the event. He won gold medal in the 1973 Africa Games held in Nigeria, and the 1974 Commonwealth Games that took place in New Zealand.

Multiple world cross country and half marathon record holder Geoffrey Kamworor was also recognised.

He won the 2014 World Half marathon championship in Denmark, 2015 world cross country championship in Guiyang, China, 2017 World Cross Country championship in Kampala and 2018 World Half marathon in Valencia, Spain.

Other athletes honoured are Henry Rono, who participated in the 1978 Commonwealth Games, and was the first African to break five world records within two hours.

Cricketer Kennedy Otieno

Other are Kenya Lioness player Philadelphia Orlando, who was named the 2010 Most Valuable Player, Elynah Sifuna who is a former international hockey player, two time volleyball Olympian Judith Serenge and Hellen Wawira, who won gold in the 2020 power-lifting competition in Nigeria.

The para-athletes who were honoured include Hanah Ngendo, who won two gold medals in 1500m and 800m in the 2019 Africa Deaf Championships and Koros Edith Jepkoech, who participated in the 2017 World Deaf Handball games in Brazil and the 2019 Africa Deaf Athletics Championships in Nairobi.

Mercy Mideva was honoured for being the most valuable deaf basketball player, and best player of the year for Rongai deaf basketball team.

Samson Ojuka was feted for winning gold in 100m during the 2020 World para athletics championships in Morocco.

The rest are veteran boxers Kenneth Ochieng and Omar Ahmed, wrester Eric Walucho, body builder Pius Ochieng, netballers Milkah Nyatichi and Ann William, footballer George Waweru, cricketer Kennedy Otieno, footballer Peter Lichungu, and basketballer Lilian Salome.

Read the original article on Nation.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nation

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Attack on Tanzanian Town by Mozambique-Based Militant Group
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
U.S. To Take Sudan Off Blacklist in Exchange for U.S.$335 Million
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
How Can Nigeria Fix the Legacy of Colonial Violence? #EndSARS
Several Deaths as Security Forces Fire on #EndSARS Protesters

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.