Kenya: Harambee Stars Coach Kimanzi Sacked

20 October 2020
The Nation (Nairobi)
By David Kwalimwa

Francis Kimanzi has left his role as Harambee Stars coach with immediate effect.

Football Kenya Federation (FKF) made this announcement on Tuesday.

It stated the 45-year old coach and his entire technical bench, consisting assistant coach Zedekiah Otieno and goalkeeping coach Lawrence Webo had left via mutual consent.

"The federation is grateful to Kimanzi for his dedication and professionalism, this as we wish them all the best in their endeavours," said the federation in a statement.

Kimanzi also confirmed the development separately to Nation Sport.

"I enjoyed my time over there. We had started building something over there and this background could be of help to the new coach. I wish the team the best going forward," he said.

FKF says it will unveil a new coach on Wednesday at the Safari Park Hotel, Nairobi.

Read the original article on Nation.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nation

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Attack on Tanzanian Town by Mozambique-Based Militant Group
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
U.S. To Take Sudan Off Blacklist in Exchange for U.S.$335 Million
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
How Can Nigeria Fix the Legacy of Colonial Violence? #EndSARS
Several Deaths as Security Forces Fire on #EndSARS Protesters

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.