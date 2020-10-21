Kenya: Harambee Stars Coach Kimanzi Sacked

Francis Kimanzi has left his role as Harambee Stars coach with immediate effect.

Football Kenya Federation (FKF) made this announcement on Tuesday.

It stated the 45-year old coach and his entire technical bench, consisting assistant coach Zedekiah Otieno and goalkeeping coach Lawrence Webo had left via mutual consent.

"The federation is grateful to Kimanzi for his dedication and professionalism, this as we wish them all the best in their endeavours," said the federation in a statement.

Kimanzi also confirmed the development separately to Nation Sport.

"I enjoyed my time over there. We had started building something over there and this background could be of help to the new coach. I wish the team the best going forward," he said.

FKF says it will unveil a new coach on Wednesday at the Safari Park Hotel, Nairobi.