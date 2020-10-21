Nigeria: NFF Endorses New NPFL Season Starting Nov 15

21 October 2020
This Day (Lagos)

Following from the lifting of ban on football activities in the country, the Executive Committee of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has endorsed the proposal by the League Management Company (LMC) to fix the calendar for the 2020/2021 Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) to commence anytime from Sunday, 15th November 2020 and end the season by June 2021.

It also insists the league must start with full adherence to the Federal Government's Covid-19 protocols and other requirements as may be prescribed.

NFF also warned that the season must also start with full compliance to the Club Licensing regulations.

"Full compliance with the Club Licensing regulations is mandatory for Clubs willing to take part in the NPFL," observed the communiqué issued at the end of its virtual board meeting yestetday.

The Executive Committee further mandated the NNL, NWFL and NLO to synchronize their calendars with that of the NPFL with each of them commencing within three weeks of the elite League.

However, the Executive Committee made it clear that in line with the Federal Government's directive, all football activities can commence immediately.

The Board expressed deep appreciation to the Federal Government for lifting the ban on contact sports (of which football is constituent) on Thursday, 15th October 2020, and commended the Government once more for its valiant efforts in combating the novel coronavirus pandemic in Nigeria

With regards to the situation of the LMC/Next Digital commercial arrangement, the board said it was satisfied with the report of its Ad-hoc Committee led by First Vice President, Seyi Akinwunmi and "the fact that the parties have reaffirmed that there are no issues between them, and that whatever miscommunication between the parties have been resolved amicably.

"Next Digital has actually endorsed the LMC/Redstrike commercial partnership for the development of the NPFL commercial and audio-visual rights."

The NFF board unanimously approved and endorsed for the NFF President, Mr. Amaju Melvin Pinnick to vie for any elective position in the forthcoming CAF and FIFA elections as deemed appropriate.

Praising the NFF President for the adroit and efficient leadership he has been provided for navigating the rather difficult terrain of Nigeria football administration for the past six years, the Executive Committee further congratulated the President for the exceptional representation that he indeed provided for Nigeria, WAFU B and indeed Africa in his current position as CAF Executive Committee Member, and enjoined all stakeholders to fully support him in the upcoming CAF & FIFA elections.

Read the original article on This Day.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 This Day. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: This Day

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Attack on Tanzanian Town by Mozambique-Based Militant Group
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
U.S. To Take Sudan Off Blacklist in Exchange for U.S.$335 Million
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
How Can Nigeria Fix the Legacy of Colonial Violence? #EndSARS
Several Deaths as Security Forces Fire on #EndSARS Protesters

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.