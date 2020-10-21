Tanzania: Hedaru Health Centre for Renovation

President John Magufuli has instructed the Permanent Secretary for (TAMISEMI) Engineer Joseph Nyamhanga to send 100/-million for the renovation of Hedaru Health Centre.

Dr Magufuli issued the order when speaking to Hedaru residents in Same district, Kilimanjaro region immediately after the parliamentary candidate for Same East constituency Dr. David Matthew explained health care problems facing residents there.

He instructed the Permanent Secretary to send inspection team to the clinic so that improvements can begin immediately to make it possible for various services including surgery.

Dr Magufuli who is also CCM Presidential Candidate asked residents to re-elect him promising to complete the water project at Hedaru which receive water from Nyumba ya Mungu dam as soon as possible once he gets the consent to lead for the second five year Phase.