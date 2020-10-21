Tanzania: Kagera Will Have Public University, Pledges Candidate

20 October 2020
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Meddy Mulisa in Bukoba

CHAMA cha Demokrasia na Maendeleo (Chadema) candidate in Muleba North constituency, Dastan Mutagahywa has promised to improve economic activities and create more job opportunities to the youth.

Addressing a campaign rally at Kamachumu Ward in Muleba District, recently, Mr Mutagahywa said the Chadema-led government will do everything possible to improve status of traders and ensure that the country's economy grows very fast enough.

He further said he will make sure Kagera Region becomes trade hub at the Lake Zone and neighbouring countries-Rwanda, Uganda, Burundi and Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

"Our position is that residents in resource rich areas should first benefit from the blessings... .because they are the ones who suffer from environmental effects during any project implementation," the aspiring candidate pointed out.

Equally, he noted that if elected, education sector will become their first agenda to concentrate in, followed by water and roads, saying: "It is saddening that Kagera Region has no public-owned university, yet it has many educated people. "Regrettably, two branches -namely Cardinal Rugambwa Memorial College (CARUMCO) and Josiah Kibira Memorial College (JoCUCO), were closed down due to unknown reasons. "Look CARUMCO is owned by the Catholic Church, while JOCUCO is Lutheran owned and only offering diplomas and certificates level."

Elaborating, the candidate promised to cooperate with authorities in the Council to complete the construction of a Health Centre in Muleba Island Archipelago and identified the Wards to build more such institutions as Goziba, Kerebe and Makibwa with a combined population of about 100,000 residents.

