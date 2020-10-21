Tanzania: Samia Drums Up Support for Mwinyi

CCM Central Committee member, Ms Samia Suluhu Hassan has called upon Zanzibaris to elect Dr Hussein Mwinyi, for the Isles presidency, saying he's the right candidate to execute the just launched Vision 2050.

"The most appropriate people to implement this visionary document are the same people who drafted it," Ms Samia said of the 2020-2050 development plan, which President Ali Mohamed Shein launched on Monday evening.

The Union presidential running mate also campaigned for the party's union Presidential candidate, Dr John Magufuli whose work, she said, speaks for itself.

"We are all witnesses to the exemplary work that President Magufuli has done during his first five years in power, let's give him another five years to accomplish his visionary plans," Ms Samia told Zanzibaris at a mammoth campaign rally at Paje constituency in Unguja South Region.

She described Dr Mwinyi as the best of all competitors in the Zanzibar presidential race, with vast leadership experience, "Not only Dr Mwinyi has vast experience in public services but also he grew up in the presidency."

Ms Samia warned Zanzibaris against the sale of their voting cards, saying: "That amounts to selling your voting right; surrendering your dignity."

She asked the Islanders to come out in their thousands on October 28 to vote for the ruling CCM party, cautioning against complacency on big turnouts in campaign rallies.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Tanzania Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"Election is not won through huge crowds in campaign meetings, you have to come out and vote on Election Day," she said.

Dr Mwinyi is the son to former Zanzibar and Union President Ali Hassan Mwinyi.

"CCM has brought you a highly disciplined and polite candidate whobent respects everybody-elders and youth," said Ms Samia who doubles as Union Vice-President.

Speaking at her motherland, Ms Samia described the youthful presidential aspirant as a development icon, imploring the southerners to elect Dr Mwinyi for social and economic prosperity.

"With Dr Mwinyi at State House, the next five years will witness wonders in economic development."

Speaking at the meeting, Dr Mwinyi pledged to massively repair and formalise Kizimkazi Port, to increase service efficiency to the southerners, if elected the next isles leader.

He further promised construction of all major roads, including Tunguu-Makunduchi and Kitogani-Bwejuu to improve transportation services for the islanders in the southern parts of the country.

Dr Mwinyi reiterated his vision to pursue 'tourism for all' concept to ensure that the thriving tourism sector benefits all Zanzibaris.

"We are determined to ensure that tourism activities benefit the host communities, through employment and purchase of domestically produced products," he said.

The presidency seeker dismissed, as malicious claims by some critics, that the union between Tanganyika and Zanzibar was crippling the Isles' development.

"The truth is that we are what we are today because of the union...we enjoy peace and many other opportunities from the union..." he said.