Tanzania: Encourage Women to Take Leadership Roles-Tamwa

TRADITIONAL and religious leaders have been advised to take the leading role in ensuring that more women in their communities participate in the political process and leadership positions in Tanzania.

The call was made over the weekend in Dar es Salaam by Tanzania Media Women's Association (TAMWA) Executive Director, Dr Rose Reuben during a meeting with religious and traditional leaders from 17 regions of Tanzania.

Dr Reuben said religious and traditional leaders are gatekeepers of certain traditions as well as norms that are drivers of gender inequality.

However, they also have the power and influence to help unlock challenges and remove barriers to girls' and women's involvement in leadership roles.

"Traditional leaders are the backbone of our communities, they are the symbols of our identity as African and they preserve our culture and historical roots. Thus through this meeting, we urge to take action by leading and bringing change in your communities, to increase women participation in the political process," she said.

She further said traditional and religious leaders have an important role to play, given the powerful influence they hold over both the general population and the political decision-makers.

Expounding further, she said by leading the effort to break down negative norms that currently leave half of the population consigned to roles and circumstances unjustly dictated by their gender, these leaders can inspire countless others to act and effect positive change.

They can help define the right path for future generations, making the world a better place for all.

Dr Reuben said to meet the goal of Planet 50-50, as defined in the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) by 2030; there was an urgent need for strong leadership from faith leaders and traditional chiefs.

"We need them to take action to address harmful cultural practices and all forms of violence against women and girls," Dr Reuben said.

TAMWA implements a one year project titled 'Wanawake Wanaweza' phase II on Women's Leadership and Political Participation (WLPP) anchored by UN Women.

In the project, TAMWA will provide training to 50 journalists from community radios in 17 regions that will be empowered to report on gender issues, especially in women's participation in politics and leadership.

The project will be implemented in 17 regions, 112 districts, and 458 wards of Dar es Salaam, Coast, Morogoro, Dodoma, Singida, Tabora, Shinyanga, Mwanza, Mara, Mbeya, Ruvuma, Lindi and Mtwara.

A representative of traditional leaders, Chief Henry Mazengo II, said due to traditions and customs women in the past were not accepted by communities to hold leadership positions but in recent years, they have agreed to abandon old traditions that are oppressive.

"We also encourage women in our communities to report to traditional elders, when they are abused by men for us to take action immediately," he explained.

Kinondoni District Commissioner (DC), Mr Daniel Chongolo said women's political under-representation is due to the combined effect of institutional and structural constraints, as well as cultural and attitudinal barriers that suggest women should not have a role in public life.

"Social norms about gender roles limit women's representation in politics and government. They devalue the important contributions that women can make to decision-making and in setting the policy direction of a country and hamper democratic development. It is high time we work on those to encourage more women to take part in politics," he said.