Tanzania: Voting Day - NEC Commits to Fair Play for Parties

THE National Electoral Commission (NEC) has reiterated its commitment to supervise the October 28th General Election as per the country's Constitution, laws and regulations and create level playing ground for all participating political parties.

Acting NEC Director of Election, Gerald Mwanilwa, made the statement in Dar es Salaam ahead of the 28th October, 2020 voting day, while opening a training themed, 'Mock Election' to journalists to equip them with understanding on the process of elections, meant to educate them on how to efficiently report news about the forthcoming elections.

"We will supervise this election as per the constitution, laws and regulations with aim of creating competition among all political parties," Mr Mwanilwa said.

According to him, the commission has endorsed 17 foreign institutions to observe the General Election.

However, he underlined the importance of the role of the media in elections, saying the media would make citizens get right information towards the October 28th Election.

"We are aware that journalists are very crucial in the public, being the fourth estate, the media has power to build the nation if well used... "In some countries conflicts emerged due to misuse of the media, and I would argue that if well used, the media would contribute to peaceful elections. This is a good opportunity for you to understand the processes of elections including voting," he told the journalists.

NEC has already completed preparing the permanent voter register, which was done in two phases, where the first one was in last year and the second in this year between April and May.

In both phases over 7.3 million new voters were registered that is estimated at about 31 per cent of all over 29 million voters in the voter register.

In continuous efforts to make the election free and fair, the commission has been engaging stakeholders including the media in the election process.

For instance, recently the commission handed over samples of ballot papers and soft copies of the voter register to all political parties participating in the next General Election.

Handing over of the ballot paper samples and the permanent voter register as well as a list of polling centres countrywide was part of preparations as continuation of spreading voter education.

Furthermore, the commission continues providing civic education through various platforms, including the media.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Tanzania Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The campaigns are ongoing in various parts of the country and would end on October 27th, this year in Mainland and on October 26th, this year in Zanzibar.

Tanzania, for the first time ever, this year, provides full funding to the preparations of the General Election, allocating 331.7bn/- budget for this purpose.

On her part, chairperson of the Elections Information and Communication Committee, Ms Asina Omari, said the commission not only recognizes the importance of working with stakeholders but also recognizes the role of the media in the public.

She noted that, among other roles of the media during the election process is to condemn hate speeches and seditious statements which pose risk to peace and security of the country.

"We expect that this training is going to add value on what you always do," she told the media practitioners.

Meanwhile, NEC has directed political parties to submit list of their agents who would represent them in the October 28th, 2020 General Elections.

NEC Chairman Rtd Judge Semistocles Kaijage said yesterday that the names of the agents should be submitted to the Retuning Officers for further appointment and swearing in exercise.

Elaborating, Judge Kaijage also warned all public to adhere with the election laws, which abstain them from announcing unauthorized any election results, insisting that the task should be left to the relevant authorities, adding: "Anyone who shall announce any results will face the law accordingly."

The NEC Chairman further said tallying of the presidential votes would be done in Dar es Salaam.