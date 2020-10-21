Malawi: FAO Assist Council in Easing Mobility Challenges

Kasungu — The Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) has bailed out Kasungu District Council in mobility in a bid to foster improved agricultural extension service delivery.

FAO has since handed over 31 motorcycles to the council.

In an interview with Malawi News Agency (MANA), FAO Nutrition Officer for Kasungu Field Office, Hazwel Mulenga, said the donation is a response to the shortage of motorcycles in the agriculture extension section which hindered its effective service delivery.

"We thought it wise to donate these motorcycles to ease mobility of agriculture extension workers in hard-to-reach areas. This will help to achieve the intended goals of extension service and in the long run eradicating hunger," Mulenga said.

In his remarks, Director of Agriculture, Environment and Natural Resources for Kasungu District, Patarson Kandonje, expressed gratitude for the gesture saying it will improve extension workers productivity.

"This will help our agriculture sector in Kasungu in terms of increasing levels of productivity of agriculture extension development officers during their travel to remote areas."

Kandoje said "Unlike in the past, these officers were finding it hard to timely deliver services to farmers since they were using bicycles."

One of the Agriculture Extension and Development Officer (AEDO), George Mkwangwanya, applauded the gesture saying it is a milestone in as far as eradicating hunger in the country is concerned.

"These motorbikes will not only assist us in easing mobility but also play a crucial role in ensuring that Kasungu is food secured since farmers will easily and timely be reached out to with information that AEDOs prepare for them," Mkwangwanya said.

However, the Kasungu District Commissioner James Kanyangalazi emphasized on the need for the extension workers to take care of the motorcycles and use them on its intended purposes.

"These motorcycles remain property of the Malawi Government, hence the need to provide the utmost care and security so that it serves its purpose of improving service delivery in the agriculture sector in our district," Kanyangalazi said.