Malawi: Mera Warns Against Unlicenced Electricity Installation

Kasungu — , 2020; The Malawi Energy Regulatory Authority (MERA) has warned against unprofessional and unlicenced electricity installation saying the development has contributed to the rise in fire incidences in the country.

The warning was echoed at an interface meeting with Kasungu based electricity installers and house owners, where among other issues were to ask electricians to seek a MERA work permit and certificate.

MERA Consumer Affairs, Fitina Khonje, said the increased number of unprofessional and uncertified electricity installers is a setback towards efforts to declining fire incidences.

"It is a serious problem in the country as you might have heard that majority of the installers do not have certificate or a permit from MERA.

"This is posing a serious challenge to people's lives and property. If the electricity installation is not professionally done there are high chances of causing fire and damage to property and life," she said.

Khonje, therefore, urged all unlicenced electricity installing companies and individuals to have a MERA work permit and certificate for their operations warning that non-compliance will attract a punishment of the energy laws.

The energy law stipulates that all people or companies in electricity trade must have a permit from MERA.

"We are warning and asking them to have our certificate or a permit in their business because if we find out someone is operating without the licence the law will take its course," she said.

However, Exwell Kwada, an electricity installer bemoaned lack of information from MERA on issues regarding work permit and certification as a huge problem that has caused many electricity installers unaware of the process.

"We have learnt important issues that will help improve efficiency and effectiveness of our business. In the past, we had no any information about work permit from MERA. We lacked knowledge on the importance of having this certificate," Kwada said.

MERA has embarked on sensitization meetings with electricity installing companies and individuals which started in the northern region, central and will finalise in the southern region.