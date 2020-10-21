Rwanda: Basketball - Engelbert Inspires Reg to Victory Over IPRC Kigali

20 October 2020
The New Times (Kigali)
By Damas Sikubwabo

Power forward Beleck Bell Engelbert led Rwanda Energy Group (REG) with a game-high 35 points as the former champions beat a hard-fighting IPRC-Kigali side 90-82 on Monday.

Somalia-born new signing Faisal Jama Aden and Olivier Shyaka added 22 and 10 points, respectively.

Henry Mwinuka's REG face United Generation for Basketball (UGB) in their second game on Tuesday, starting at 3pm. All games are played at Kigali Arena.

"IPRC-Kigali are a strong team, but we seriously prepared for the game. We were ready for the challenge, and that mentality pulled us through," said Ali Kazingufu in a post-game interview.

In another game on Tuesday, APR and Patriots square-off in Group B for the top spot and a place into the semi-finals after both sides won their first respective games on Sunday. Patriots beat Espoir, while APR edged IPRC Huye.

After the group stage on Wednesday, the best two teams in each pool will automatically secure tickets to the semi-finals. Group A includes favourites REG, UGB, IPRC Kigali and IPRC Musanze.

In the women's league, unbeaten IPRC Huye take on Ubumwe at 12:30pm, while the Hoops Rwanda will be up against winless APR at 5:30pm.

Tuesday

Men UGB Vs REG 15:00 APR Vs Patriots 20:00

Women IPRC Huye Vs Ubumwe 12:30 The Hoops Vs APR 17:30

Monday

REG 90-82 IPRC Kigali

Read the original article on New Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Attack on Tanzanian Town by Mozambique-Based Militant Group
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
U.S. To Take Sudan Off Blacklist in Exchange for U.S.$335 Million
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Several Deaths as Security Forces Fire on #EndSARS Protesters
How Can Nigeria Fix the Legacy of Colonial Violence? #EndSARS

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.