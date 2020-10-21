Rwanda: Basketball - Engelbert Inspires Reg to Victory Over IPRC Kigali

Power forward Beleck Bell Engelbert led Rwanda Energy Group (REG) with a game-high 35 points as the former champions beat a hard-fighting IPRC-Kigali side 90-82 on Monday.

Somalia-born new signing Faisal Jama Aden and Olivier Shyaka added 22 and 10 points, respectively.

Henry Mwinuka's REG face United Generation for Basketball (UGB) in their second game on Tuesday, starting at 3pm. All games are played at Kigali Arena.

"IPRC-Kigali are a strong team, but we seriously prepared for the game. We were ready for the challenge, and that mentality pulled us through," said Ali Kazingufu in a post-game interview.

In another game on Tuesday, APR and Patriots square-off in Group B for the top spot and a place into the semi-finals after both sides won their first respective games on Sunday. Patriots beat Espoir, while APR edged IPRC Huye.

After the group stage on Wednesday, the best two teams in each pool will automatically secure tickets to the semi-finals. Group A includes favourites REG, UGB, IPRC Kigali and IPRC Musanze.

In the women's league, unbeaten IPRC Huye take on Ubumwe at 12:30pm, while the Hoops Rwanda will be up against winless APR at 5:30pm.

Tuesday

Men UGB Vs REG 15:00 APR Vs Patriots 20:00

Women IPRC Huye Vs Ubumwe 12:30 The Hoops Vs APR 17:30

Monday

REG 90-82 IPRC Kigali