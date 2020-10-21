Rwanda/Cape Verde: Amavubi Stand a Chance Against Cape Verde - Coach Mashami

The national football team's head coach, Vincent Mashami, has said that he is confident his side can earn maximum points against Cape Verde when the two sides face-off in the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers next month.

Amavubi's first phase training ended on Monday after ten days in intensive preparations, and the team will be reporting back to camp at Golden Tulip Hotel on October 25.

The first-leg game, which was initially due on November 13, has been rescheduled for November 11 at Estadio Nacional Cabo Verde, while Rwanda will host the return-leg on November 17.

After concluding the first phase training, Mashami noted that he has been impressed by the players' motivation and commitment to improve despite their limited training time due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

"Players had very limited training time because of Covid19 but still, put up a good effort in the last ten days. With the intensive training, I believe we are able to compete now."

Mashami faces a daunting task to guide Amavubi to the biggest football tournament in Africa following his side's poor start in the qualifiers campaign where Rwanda lost its first two matches against Mozambique and Cameroon in Group F.

"They came to camp in really bad shape, but now they are at a good level. There is still work to do, but the last two weeks (from October 25) will be enough to have the strongest tem available before the two matches against Cape Verde."

Cameroon and Mozambique jointly lead Group F with 4 points apiece, with Cape Verde are third with two points. Rwanda is without a point at the bottom.