Rwanda: Basketball Body Announces New Partnership With RDB

21 October 2020
The New Times (Kigali)
By Damas Sikubwabo

Rwanda Basketball Federation (Ferwaba) has announced a new partnership with Rwanda Development Board (RDB) that will see the latter extend financial support to the 2019/20 BK Basketball National League champions - in men's category - in the Basketball Africa League.

The 2019/20 champions will be known on Saturday, October 24, following the league's resumption last Sunday from a seven-month hiatus due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

In an exclusive interview with Times Sport on Tuesday, RDB's Communication Analyst Paul Ntambara confirmed that the institution has made a commitment to support basketball and also promote tourism under the Visit Rwanda brand.

This is Visit Rwanda's second local partnership after the existing deal with Tour du Rwanda - arguably the biggest annual sports event in the country.

However, Ntambara did not disclose the worth of the partnership.

"The amount will be communicated soon. Figures are still being worked on. The teams have to establish the budget and everything, so the figures have not been reached yet but we have made that commitment," said Ntambara.

Outside Rwanda, Visit Rwanda is also a tourism partner with English Premier League side Arsenal and French giants Paris Saint Germain.

In a statement, Ferwaba President Desire Mugwiza said: "We are so grateful for the support of our partners; the Bank of Kigali (BK) and Rwanda Development Board (RDB), who are committed to helping strengthen basketball growth and development.

With the help of our sponsors, Ferwaba will continue to fulfill the mission of supporting clubs in general and specifically clubs representing the nation in different international tournaments."

Meanwhile, the Bank of Kigali has pledged to support the 2019/20 league champions, men and women, with a Rwf5 million cheque each in the next regional competitions.

Champions of the men's league will represent the country in the Basketball Africa League (BAL) qualifiers whereas for women champions will participate in FIBA Africa Zone 5 Women's Club Championship.

Ferwaba will also contribute Rwf5 million towards the two champion clubs in their campaigns in regional competitions.

As prize money, courtesy of the league's headline sponsor - the Bank of Kigali, champions will pocket Rwf2 million, beaten finalists will earn Rwf1.5 million, with second runners-up taking home Rwf 1 million.

The fourth-placed sides will each receive Rwf800,000.

