Rwanda: AS Kigali Lead Rayon in Race to Sign Birimahire

AS Kigali have reportedly agreed a deal to sign Rwanda international Abeddy Biramahire from Zambian side Buildcon FC ahead of the upcoming 2020/21 season.

Biramahire has been in talks with Rayon Sports, but AS Kigali have since emerged in the pole position to secure the forward's services as the club step up their preparations to represent the country in the Caf Confederation Cup.

The 22-year-old's move to Rayon was thought to be close to a done deal for some time, but the financial crisis and recent management failures at the Blues seem to have sunk the transfer.

Before joining Buildcon in July 2019, Biramahire played for Rwanda Premier League side Mukura for six months and he had prior featured for Tunisia's Club Sfaxien since September 2018.

In an interview on Tuesday, AS Kigali Secretary General Francis Gasana confirmed that the two parties were in 'advanced talks' but a final agreement had not been reached.

"We have been in talks for some time and the progress so far is encouraging," he said. "We need a striker who can play with Alex Orotomal but who is also able to replace him when needed, Biramahire is a good candidate for that role, and hopefully soon a deal will be reached."

He added: "We are going to have a very busy season, we need to build a [strong] team that can have a competitive edge both in local tournaments and in the Confederation Cup."

Biramahire was part of the Amavubi squad that competed at the 2018 African Nations Championship (CHAN) finals tournament in Morocco.