Somalia: President Farmaajo Asks Parliament to Approve New Cabinet

President Mohamed Abdullahi Farmaajo has urged parliament to approve the newly appointed cabinet on Tuesday.

In a statement, Farmaajo called on the lawmaker not oppose the new government saying that he has confidence in the individuals named for the portfolios.

Last evening Prime Minister Mohamed Hussein Roble has announced his cabinet ministers on Monday evening, after almost two months after appointed as the prime minister.

Among the new ministers is the Deputy Prime Minister Khadar Mohamed Gulaid, Finance Minister Abdirahman Duale Beyleh, Foreign Minister Ahmed Isse Awad, and Health Minister Fowzia Abiikar Nur all holding onto their posts.