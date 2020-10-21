Ghana: Stanbic Bank Supports Flood Victims in 11 N/R C'nities

20 October 2020
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Yakubu Abdul-Majeed

Tamale — The Stanbic Bank Ghana has donated large quantities of relief items to eleven flood-affected communities in the Kumbungu and Savelugu districts in the Northern Region.

The items included bags of rice, cartons of cooking oil, cartons of Key bar soap, student-size mattresses and bales of used clothing.

Stanbic Bank Manager in charge of the Northern Cluster of Stanbic Bank branches, Alhaji Husseini Nabil, presenting the items on behalf the management of the bank at the weekend, said the donation was part of the bank's Social Corporate Responsibility.

The regional manager indicated that the bank was committed to assisting to reduce the suffering of the flood victims in the various communities.

The beneficiary communities included Nawuni, Tibung and Afayili in the Kumbungu district, where houses were destroyed and farms submerged in water in early September, 2020.

In the Savelugu Municipality, communities affected included Suhugtampia, Dipali, Tigla, Kukubila, Nakpanzoo and Nabogu.

Alhaji Nabil indicated that "our bank is therefore collaborating with the district assemblies and officials of the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) to have accurate data on the number of houses and people affected in order for us to adopt the best way to give the needed support."

Alhaji Nabil, while empathising with the victims on behalf of the bank, pledged that the bank would do everything to address their plight.

Yoo-Naa Abdulai Yakubu Andani, who received the items on behalf of the flood victims, commended the Stanbic Bank for their kind gesture.

He said that "the help would bring relief to the victims, who are putting up with friends and relatives".

Yoo-Naa pledged to ensure that every victim of the disaster would receive his or her fair share of the assistance.

The Assembly member of Nawuni, Mr Alhassan Yussif, thanked the management of Stanbic for the donation, stressing that "the management of the bank are life savers".

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Ghanaian Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Attack on Tanzanian Town by Mozambique-Based Militant Group
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
U.S. To Take Sudan Off Blacklist in Exchange for U.S.$335 Million
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Several Deaths as Security Forces Fire on #EndSARS Protesters
How Can Nigeria Fix the Legacy of Colonial Violence? #EndSARS

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.