Sudan: Daglo - Sudan Appreciates President Trump's Decision

20 October 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — First Vice President of the Transitional Sovereignity Council (TSC) Lt. Gen. Mohamed Hamdan Daglo has expressed appreciation of Sudan to the step made by US Prsident Donald Trump towards removing Sudan's name from the terrorism list.

Daglo expressed thanks in a statement over his Twitter account to President Trump over the step, noting that putting Sudan on the terrorism list had greatly harmed the country's foreign relations.

The First Vice President of TSC said that "we look forward for continuous contacts with the world that serves the interests of our people who desrve every efforts."

