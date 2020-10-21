Sudan: FM - USS Cole Destroyer File Closed Completely

20 October 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — Acting Minister of Foreign Affairs Omer Gamar-Eddin has said the file of destroyer USS Cole was completely closed.

The minister, responding to queries by journalists at a press conference held at SUNA premises today, said that the removal of Sudan's name from the terrorism list means that the Sudanese economy would flourish and reintegration of the country into the international institutions besides openness in its relations with the internatuional community in all fields.

Moreover, Gamar Eddin pointed out that their first priority is to to end the impasse Sudan had expreinced in the past due to the policies adopted by the defunct regime.

The minister explained that the culture of compensations has been spreading recently in the west.

Copyright © 2020 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved.

