Sudan: Ministers Welcome Removal of Sudan's Name From Terrorism List

20 October 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — The Ministers of Foreign Affairs and Finance have welcomed the US administration's step to remove Sudan's name from the terrorism list, indicating that it opens the way for Sudan's gradual reintegration into the international community.

Acting Minister of Foreign Affairs Omer Ismail Gammar-Eddin, said that this step is blessed and has begun to bear fruit, noting that it means that the United States and President Trump acknowledge the change in Sudan and the efforts of the Sudanese Prime Minister Dr. Abdallah Hamdouk.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs pointed out at Sudan News Agency Press Forum today that there are many steps that Sudan is to take following the US decision so that it would become an active member of the international community and overcome the impasse that was created by the defunct regime.

Minister of Finance Dr. Heba Mohamed Ali,on her part, pinpointed the practical, psychological and economic benefits that Sudan would gain from the step, including debt cancellation and rescheduling besides obtaining financial support from the international institutions as well as what the US Administration would provide to companies and investors from the private sector.

Read the original article on SNA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: SNA

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Attack on Tanzanian Town by Mozambique-Based Militant Group
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
U.S. To Take Sudan Off Blacklist in Exchange for U.S.$335 Million
Several Deaths as Security Forces Fire on #EndSARS Protesters
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
How Can Nigeria Fix the Legacy of Colonial Violence? #EndSARS

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.