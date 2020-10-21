Sudan: Ministers Welcome Removal of Sudan's Name From Terrorism List

Khartoum — The Ministers of Foreign Affairs and Finance have welcomed the US administration's step to remove Sudan's name from the terrorism list, indicating that it opens the way for Sudan's gradual reintegration into the international community.

Acting Minister of Foreign Affairs Omer Ismail Gammar-Eddin, said that this step is blessed and has begun to bear fruit, noting that it means that the United States and President Trump acknowledge the change in Sudan and the efforts of the Sudanese Prime Minister Dr. Abdallah Hamdouk.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs pointed out at Sudan News Agency Press Forum today that there are many steps that Sudan is to take following the US decision so that it would become an active member of the international community and overcome the impasse that was created by the defunct regime.

Minister of Finance Dr. Heba Mohamed Ali,on her part, pinpointed the practical, psychological and economic benefits that Sudan would gain from the step, including debt cancellation and rescheduling besides obtaining financial support from the international institutions as well as what the US Administration would provide to companies and investors from the private sector.