Sudan: Foreign Minister On Removal of Sudan's Name From Terrorism List

Khartoum — Acting Minister of Foreign Affairs Omer Gammar-Eddin has said that removal of Sudan's name from the list of states sponsoring terrorism represents a victory for Sudan in its battle to restore the dignity of the Sudanese people that had been undermined by the defunct regime.

The Minister, speaking at a press conference held at the premises of the Sudan News Agency (SUNA) today, said the Sudanese people had never been supporters of terrorism but they had been ruled in the past by a regime that supported terrorism.

The Minister of Foreign Affair added that his ministry would continue its efforts in cooperation with all institutions of the state to restore the relations of the Sudan with international community, and respect of the Sudanese wherever they go.