Sudan: Demands of Sudan's Jebelein Sit-in to Be Implemented

20 October 2020
Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Jebelein — The sit-in set up by members of Resistance Committees active in Jebelein in White Nile state five days ago was lifted yesterday.

The activists organised a sit-in in front of the locality's offices in the town on Thursday, demanding a solution to the chronic water problem in the town and an increase in the subsidised flour quota.

The protesters also demanded the restructuring of the locality's administration and replacement of officials linked with the regime of ousted President Al Bashir.

They want the revocation of permits needed to enter food items in the locality, tightened control along the border with South Sudan, regular inspection of the slaughterhouses and butchers in the locality, re-organisation of the markets, an improved environment and infrastructure, fixed transportation tariffs, and better roads.

Shazli Khaled, Secretary-General of the White Nile state government, visited the sit-in yesterday. After a meeting with the activist leaders, he told the protestors that an agreement was reached, and the sit-in would be lifted.

He said the two parties agreed to divide the demands according to urgency, and will be implemented accordingly.

Khaled lauded the principles and values of the glorious December Revolution. He confirmed the legitimacy of their demands, and promised to work hard in order to have them implemented as soon as possible.

Radio Dabanga's editorial independence means that we can continue to provide factual updates about political developments to Sudanese and international actors, educate people about how to avoid outbreaks of infectious diseases, and provide a window to the world for those in all corners of Sudan. Support Radio Dabanga for as little as €2.50, the equivalent of a cup of coffee.

Read the original article on Radio Dabanga.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Radio Dabanga. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Radio Dabanga

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Attack on Tanzanian Town by Mozambique-Based Militant Group
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
U.S. To Take Sudan Off Blacklist in Exchange for U.S.$335 Million
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Several Deaths as Security Forces Fire on #EndSARS Protesters
How Can Nigeria Fix the Legacy of Colonial Violence? #EndSARS

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.