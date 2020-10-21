Kenya/Burundi: Burundian Shaka Eager to Sharpen AFC Leopards Claws

Newly signed AFC Leopards striker Bienvenure Shaka has promised to lead the club to greater heights this season.

The Burundian international joined AFC Leopards from Tunisian top division side Etoile Sportif du Sahel on Tuesday.

AFC Leopards last won the league in 1998 and have failed to match arch-rivals Gor Mahia who have dominated the local league as well the Mashemeji Derbies in recent times.

Shaka was signed just a day after the 13-time Kenyan Premier League champions nabbed the services of Kariobangi Sharks goalie John Oyemba.

"I'm excited to join AFC Leopards, a big club in Kenya. My teammates and I will work hard and in unity to ensure that we achieve success for the club. To the fans, I ask for your support as you are part of the team's success," said Shaka.

The Burundian international moves to Ingwe after spending two years in the competitive Tunisian league. He previously turned out for Aigle Noir in the Burundi Premier League.

The versatile attacker has also played for the Burundi Under-20 and Under-23 sides and is currently a member of the national team, Intamba (The Swallows).

Shaka has already linked up with the rest of the squad for their high altitude preseason camp in Iten, Elgeyo-Marakwet County.

Leopards have maintained the bulk of their squad from last season. They have also acquired the services of

Fabrice Mugheni of Democratic Republic of Congo and Harrison Mwendwa from Kariobangi Sharks.