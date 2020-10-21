Kenya: Indiza Remains Top at Vet Lab

20 October 2020
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Larry Ngala

Mumias-based Dismas Indiza remained at the top of the leaderboard going into Wednesday's final round of the Safari Tour third leg at Vet Lab Sports Club, though his lead was reduced to only four shots by Zimbabwe's Robson Chinhoi during Tuesday's third round.

Chinhoi shot one under par 71, the only one in the third round, to bring his total to one under par 215 in second place while the long hitter Indiza who started the day on six under par, shot one over 73 for a total of five under 211. He will once again be accompanied by Chinhoi and third-placed and defending champion Greg Snow in Wednesday's final round from 8.30am.

"Today my driving and even approach shots were not very good though it is putting that helped me to stay at the top. My biggest challenge is to try and hold on to the lead tomorrow," said Indiza who dropped shots over the first, third, and sixth on the front nine, and at the 11th and 14th at the back nine. He however managed to build up on his two first nine birdies at the fourth and fifth, with two more at the back nine.

He made a birdie at the 16th then drove to the green in the 366-yards par four-18th where he missed a two club by two feet, to close the day with an easy birdie.

Wet condition

Chinhoi dropped to the left of the green at the 18th, chipped on well to also birdie the hole for his one under par score. He had birdied the 13th having collected four birdies at the front nine where he also dropped two shots and one at the back nine's 10th.

"The wet condition of the course real affected my game though I am happy to finish the round on under par score. All the same, I made some wrong decisions in some holes which costed me some shots though I now have the chance to chase for the top in the final round," said Chnhoi who won the second leg at Royal.

Besides Chinhoi's one under par, the next best round for the day, was Snow's level par 72 which gave him a total of one over par total of 217. He will be trying and beat the six shots gap from the leader in the closing round which will be do or die for the 51 year old Indiza who missed cut in the first leg at Limuru.

The leaderboard after day three;

Dismas Indiza 70, 68, 73= 211

Robson Chinhoi (Zim) 73, 71, 71= 215

Greg Snow 75, 70, 72= 217

Samuel Njoroge 73, 74, 73= 220

Edwin Mudanyi 74, 75, 73= 222

Mathew Wahome 77, 71, 74= 222

Hesbon Kutwa 74, 73, 75= 222

Nelson Simwa 70, 76, 76= 222.

