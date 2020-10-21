Gambia: Ebrima Darboe's Brace Guided Roma U-19 to Comfortable Win

20 October 2020
The Point (Banjul)
By Arfang M.S. Camara

Gambian teenage midfielder, Ebrima Darboe scored a brace (two goals) during his Italian side Roma U-19 team 4-0 home win against Atalanta U-19 in their week-four fixtures of the Italian Campionato Primavera 1 (Youth League) played at the Stadio Tre Fontane on Saturday.

The 19-year-old scored his side's third and fourth goals in the 53rd and 72nd minutes respectively to make it a comfortable win for the City boys.

Tall Lamine Junior and Nicola Zalewski scored the two earlier goals for Roma in the 2nd and 16th minutes.

The Bakoteh-born player who arrived in Italy from The Gambia as a young migrant without parents has now scored three goals in four matches for Roma in the Italian Campionato Primavera 1.

Ebrima Darboe and his Roma side maintain their first position in the Italian Campionato Primavera 1 (Youth League) with twelve points, while Atalanta sit tenth position with four points after four matches.

