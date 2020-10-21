Gambia: NARI Convenes Annual Field Day

The National Agricultural Research Institute(NARI) in collaboration with the National Assembly Select Committee on Agriculture together with top officials from the agriculture department recently convened a day's annual field day at Yundum Site 3.

The annual field day is a day set aside to showcase both the research activities of the institute, as well as highlight some of the new varieties that NARI has generated to improve production and productivity.

However, the year's event was centered on varieties of screening trials, soil fertility management techniques and the use of plant extract to control pests.

At the end of the tour, Amie Fabureh, minister of Agriculture, expressed gratitude to the management of NARI through its DG Dr Jallow for the wonderful job that they have registered in improving agricultural production and productivity.

Minister Fabureh recalled that in the past, lack of visibility was a major challenge for NARI, saying currently, with the present media showcasing and promoting NARI's activities, there is remarkable progress in terms of improving technology generation within a short period of time.

"It is very important that NARI continue this annual gathering to showcase what the people have been doing all geared towards improving agricultural production and productivity in the country. In the late 80's or 90's, every December, all agricultural actors usually meet at a particular forum and demonstrate their performance and carve the way forward for better agricultural production and productivity. I therefore challenge the Ministry of Agriculture through the permanent secretaries to make sure come December; this type of annual convergence is staged."

This kind of event, she added, will also help staff to evaluate and assess their performance.

"I am therefore appealing to the National Assembly Select Committee on Agriculture to allocate 1% of the national budget to Research, as it goes with development. I'm so amazed with what I have seen from the new technology generation in improving it to five varieties. Thanks to NARI management and staff for the commitment and dedication for their work" she added.

In his vote of thanks, Saikou Faal, board chairman of NARI commended the delegation and the NAM Select Committee on Agriculture for making the day a success.