Sudan: Al-Burhan Receives Credentials of Some Ambassadors

Khartoum — The Head of the Transitional Sovereign Council, Lt-General, Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan received, Tuesday, at the Republican Palace, the credentials of the Ambassadors of Germany, Netherlands, Vatican, Sweeden and Norway to Sudan.

The Director of the European Administration at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador, Hala Babiker Al-Nur said Lt-General, Al-Burhan, during the meeting has affirmed that the newy-appointed ambassadors will receive the requested support to perform their missions properly to strengthen and promote Sudan's bilateral relations with their countries in all fields.