Sudan: Al-Burhan Receives Message From Isaias Afwerki

29 October 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — The Head f the Transitional Sovereign Council, Lt-General, Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan recived a message from the Eritrean President, Isaias Afwerki dealing with the bilateral relations between the two countries and means for developing them further.

This came when AL-Burhan met, Tuesday, at the Republican Palace, the Eritrean Foreign Minister and the Envoy of the Eritrean President, Osman Salih who handed him the message.

The meeting discussed spheres of cooperation between Sudan and Eritrea in all fields and strengthening of cooperation and coordination between the two countries in regional and international issues of common interest.

