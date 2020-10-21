Eritrea: Dr. Hamdouk Affirms Sudan's Keenness to Strengthen Relations With Eritrea

Khartoum — The Transitional Prime Minister, Dr. Abdulla Hamdouk has renewed Sudan's keenness to strengthen relations with Eritrea.

This came when Dr. Hamdouk met, Tuesday, the Eritrean Foreign Minister, Osman Saleh Mohammed and the Political Adviser of the Eritrean President, Yemane Gebreab in the presence of the Cabinet Affairs Minister, Ambassador Omer Manis, the Eoreign Ministy Undersecretary, Ambassador Mohammed Sherief and the Eritrean Charge D' Affaires in Khartoum.

The meeting focused on the Sudanese-Eritrean bilateral relations and means for developing them further, the cooperation and cooperation in issues of common interest in regional and international forums.