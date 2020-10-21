Gambia: President Barrow Set to Visit Guinea Bissau for the First Time

Adama Barrow, President of the Republic of The Gambia will embark on a day official visit to the Republic of Guinea Bissau.

Amie Bojang Sissoho, the Director of Press and Public Relations Office of the President, State House confirmed on Tuesday, 20th October, 2020 that on Wednesday, 21st October 2020, the President will depart from Banjul International Airport for an official duty to Guinea Bissau.

This is the first time President Barrow will visit his counterpart after presidential elections were held in Guinea Bissau on 24 November 2019 Umaro Sissoco Embalo a 47 year old and the former Guinea Bissau prime Minister beat rival Domingos Simoes Pereira by about 54% to 46%, the electoral commission announced.