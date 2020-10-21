Somalia: President Farmaajo Meets Cabinet, Lauds PM for Inclusive Cabinet

20 October 2020
Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

The President of the Federal Republic of Somalia Mohamed Abdullahi Farmajo met with the Cabinet of Ministers of Somalia.

Farmajo lauded Prime Minister Mohamed Hussein Roble for forming a capable government, for his significant role in youth and women.

President Mohamed Abdullahi Farmaajo has met with the Cabinet and congratulated Prime Minister Roble for building a capable Government, its significant role in youth, women and its focus on building on the country's development achievements," villa Somalia tweeted.

The prime minister on Monday evening announced the long-awaited Cabinet.

The cabinet consists of 26 ministers and 17 deputies.

Among the minister who left out are Ministers Sadik Warfa (Labour) Goddah Barre (Education), Sadik Warfa (Labour), Mohamed Islow Duale (Security) and their information minister Mohamed Hayir Maareye.

The new cabinet will be put before the Parliament for approval before they can formally assume their posts.

Read the original article on Dalsan Radio.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Dalsan Radio. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Dalsan Radio

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Attack on Tanzanian Town by Mozambique-Based Militant Group
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
U.S. To Take Sudan Off Blacklist in Exchange for U.S.$335 Million
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Several Deaths as Security Forces Fire on #EndSARS Protesters
How Can Nigeria Fix the Legacy of Colonial Violence? #EndSARS

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.