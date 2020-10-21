Somalia: President Farmaajo Meets Cabinet, Lauds PM for Inclusive Cabinet

The President of the Federal Republic of Somalia Mohamed Abdullahi Farmajo met with the Cabinet of Ministers of Somalia.

President Mohamed Abdullahi Farmaajo has met with the Cabinet and congratulated Prime Minister Roble for building a capable Government, its significant role in youth, women and its focus on building on the country's development achievements," villa Somalia tweeted.

The prime minister on Monday evening announced the long-awaited Cabinet.

The cabinet consists of 26 ministers and 17 deputies.

Among the minister who left out are Ministers Sadik Warfa (Labour) Goddah Barre (Education), Sadik Warfa (Labour), Mohamed Islow Duale (Security) and their information minister Mohamed Hayir Maareye.

The new cabinet will be put before the Parliament for approval before they can formally assume their posts.