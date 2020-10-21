Somalia: Immagration Chief Survives IED Attack in Mogadishu

A landmine blast killed at least 2 people and injured several others on Tuesday in Mogadishu.

The explosion targeted Director-General of Immigration and Naturalization Directorate Mohamed Aden Koofi in KM 4 near hotel Afrik in the capital.

The director-general escaped unscathed.

No group has claimed responsibility for the attack but Al-Qaeda linked group Alshabab have conducted similar attacks in the past.

On July this year, Somalia's military chief narrowly escaped death after a suicide attacker drove a bomb-laden car into a convoy in the capital Mogadishu.

The al-Qaeda-linked al-Shabab group said it was behind that attack.

The group was chased away from Mogadishu in 2011 but they still conduct hit and run attacks targeting government officials, NGO workers, AMISOM and sometimes the civilians.