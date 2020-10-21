Somalia: Immagration Chief Survives IED Attack in Mogadishu

20 October 2020
Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

A landmine blast killed at least 2 people and injured several others on Tuesday in Mogadishu.

The explosion targeted Director-General of Immigration and Naturalization Directorate Mohamed Aden Koofi in KM 4 near hotel Afrik in the capital.

The director-general escaped unscathed.

No group has claimed responsibility for the attack but Al-Qaeda linked group Alshabab have conducted similar attacks in the past.

On July this year, Somalia's military chief narrowly escaped death after a suicide attacker drove a bomb-laden car into a convoy in the capital Mogadishu.

The al-Qaeda-linked al-Shabab group said it was behind that attack.

The group was chased away from Mogadishu in 2011 but they still conduct hit and run attacks targeting government officials, NGO workers, AMISOM and sometimes the civilians.

Read the original article on Dalsan Radio.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Dalsan Radio. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Dalsan Radio

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Attack on Tanzanian Town by Mozambique-Based Militant Group
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
U.S. To Take Sudan Off Blacklist in Exchange for U.S.$335 Million
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Several Deaths as Security Forces Fire on #EndSARS Protesters
How Can Nigeria Fix the Legacy of Colonial Violence? #EndSARS

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.