Angola: Covid-19 - Over 600 People Stranded in Cabinda Leave for DRC

Cabinda — At least 650 citizens from the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), who were stranded in Angola since August due to the Covid-19, have voluntarily left the land borders of Yema, southern Cabinda province.

According to the press release sent to ANGOP by the Migration and Foreigners Service (SME) in Cabinda, the voluntary departure took place on October16. The voluntary departure of the DRC citizens at this time of the Covid-19 pandemic has counted on the collaboration of the local offices of the Community of the DRC, whose mission is to register compatriots who wish to return to their country of origin. Regarding the Angolans who are still retained in the DRC, the SME reports that the Consular Post of Angola, in Muanda, has been working for their return. Cabinda province has 145 registered cases of the Covid-19, 1 death, 19 recovered and 125 active cases.