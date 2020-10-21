Angola: Malanje Province Steering Plan Ready By 2035

Malanje — The master plan for the implementation of basic sanitation in Malanje city, which foresees the restructuring of its wastewater and rainwater drainage system is expected to be carried out until 2035, with aim to give a new image to the city and better living quality for local population.

The project, an initiative of the Ministry of Energy and Water, includes an increase in the level of service to the population, especially on the outskirts of the capital city, with sanitation systems suited to the current demographic situation.

According to the director of the provincial infrastructure and technical services department, João Correia, the plan coincides with the integrated infrastructure project for the city of Malanje, cleaning of the river and the construction of sewage systems, and other actions already underway. The Secretary of State for Energy, António Belsa da Costa, reiterated the need to improve the drainage and water distribution systems of the province to improve the life of the citizens.