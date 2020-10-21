Liberia: Omega Residents Alarm Over Sporadic Shooting

20 October 2020
The New Dawn (Monrovia)
By Emmanuel Mondaye And Jonathan Browne

Residents of Omega Community in Paynesville have alarmed over growing wave of nighttime shootings in their community by armed robbers .

According to them, they have experienced series of nighttime shooting incidence during the past weeks with criminals breaking into business premises under cover of darkness.

Making the disclosure to The New Dawn on 19 October 2020 in Paynesville City, Stephen Washington, Samuel Devine, and Sara Togba, said criminals randomly fired in the community while carrying out their operations.

They disclosed that in some instances, the armed robbers would fire several rounds of bullets thereby, causing serious panic and fear among community dwellers, most of whom live without electricity in their respective homes.

According to them, the situation has caused most residents to go in door early, while others are being constrained to return to their residences before darkness falls to avoid being attacked and wounded by criminal gangs operating in the area.

The residents lamented that they have alerted security forces, including the Liberia National Police (LNP) about activities of armed robbers in their community, but the Police are yet to respond.

"Most business establishments, including entertainment centers in our community are compelled to close between 8PM and 9PM to protect the customers most of whom come from distances to entertain themselves."

They continued that criminals fired several rounds at locks placed on doors of container warehouses to have easy entrance in carrying out their operation.

"We don't sleep in peace at night because of the heavy sound of gunfire that echoes across the community with nothing done by the relevant security authority to apprehend perpetrators of these criminal acts", they observed.

Meanwhile, residents of rthe Omega Community are calling on the Liberia National Police (LNP) to deploy a night patrol team in the community to protect lives and property.

However, police authority at the Omega police depot when contacted, promised to bring the situation under control, as they are making every effort to work along with community residents on the matter.

